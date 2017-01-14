CBS2_header-logo
UConn Women Break Their Own Record With 91st Consecutive Win

January 14, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Geno Auriemma, Mike Smeltz, NCAA Basketball, UConn

DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, 88-48 at SMU on Saturday.

The Huskies (16-0, 4-0 AAC) scored the game’s first 21 points on way to breaking the record of 90 wins in a row coach Geno Auriemma’s team first accomplished more than six years ago. They matched that mark with a 65-point rout of No. 20 South Florida last Tuesday.

“All of a sudden you wake up one day, like today, and you realize that along that way, Oh my god, I can’t believe we did this,” Auriemma told WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz after the game. “It’s a lot.”

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 28 points, Naphessa Collier added 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for UConn, while Gabby Williams also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists. 

Alicia Froling led SMU (10-7, 1-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The junior from Australia entered the game as the AAC’s top rebound at 10.6 per game.

The four-time defending national champion Huskies haven’t lost a game since falling in overtime at sixth-ranked Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.

Auriemma said as the team moves forward, he’ll embrace a return to normalcy.

“I mean, I hope Tuesday night I don’t have to go, ‘so how does it feel to win 92?’ You know, I mean I don’t want to have to deal with this every day,” he said.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

