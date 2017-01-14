UConn Women Break Their Own Record With 91st Consecutive Win

DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, 88-48 at SMU on Saturday.

The Huskies (16-0, 4-0 AAC) scored the game’s first 21 points on way to breaking the record of 90 wins in a row coach Geno Auriemma’s team first accomplished more than six years ago. They matched that mark with a 65-point rout of No. 20 South Florida last Tuesday.

“All of a sudden you wake up one day, like today, and you realize that along that way, Oh my god, I can’t believe we did this,” Auriemma told WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz after the game. “It’s a lot.”

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 28 points, Naphessa Collier added 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for UConn, while Gabby Williams also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists.

Alicia Froling led SMU (10-7, 1-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The junior from Australia entered the game as the AAC’s top rebound at 10.6 per game.

The four-time defending national champion Huskies haven’t lost a game since falling in overtime at sixth-ranked Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.

Auriemma said as the team moves forward, he’ll embrace a return to normalcy.

“I mean, I hope Tuesday night I don’t have to go, ‘so how does it feel to win 92?’ You know, I mean I don’t want to have to deal with this every day,” he said.

