Flurries Fall Saturday, Just Days After Record-Warm Temperatures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From short sleeves Thursday to sweaters and coats Saturday, winter in the Northeast always keeps you guessing.

The ever-changing temperatures have been giving everyone a case of weather whiplash.

Flurries started to fall Saturday afternoon, making for slick streets and sidewalks.

The snow will be more of a nuisance than anything, but it’s a big shift from just days before when the high reached 61 degrees.

People CBS2’s Magdalena Doris spoke with in Floral Park, Queens said they weren’t sure what to make of it.

“It’s been very up and down. It was nice two days ago, but now it’s like so cold. Freezing,” one woman said.

“It’s unsettling to go from warm temperatures to cold temperatures so quickly. But we’re dealing with it. We’re New Yorkers, right?” another said.

Temperatures are expected to climb again Sunday.