1/15 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

January 15, 2017 10:00 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a chilly start to the day with temps in the 20s & 30s…but we will stay dry and sunny through the day! Expect a high around 40 this afternoon, right around normal.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny & dry MLK Day, with temps once again around 40 degrees. Clouds will move in during the evening and we will get our next chance of precip Tuesday. It could start off as a bit of sleet/snow inland, but changing to rain with temps in the mid 40s.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Wednesday will start off with showers but some sun will return as we warm back into the 50s.

Have a great day!

