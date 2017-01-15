‘Jersey Boys’ To Take Final Bow After 11-Year Broadway Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s the last call for the hit Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”

After more than 4,600 performances at the August Wilson Theater, the Broadway show will hit the stage for the final time Sunday at 3 p.m., CBS2 reported.

The musical, which opened in November 2005, tells the story of Bob Gaudio, Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi and features 20 Four Seasons songs or Valli, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Oh, What a Night.”

It won the Tony for best musical, a Grammy Award for best cast album and has been seen by over 13 million people across the world and grossed over $2 billion worldwide and been seen by an estimated 24 million people in 11 countries. A film adaptation by Clint Eastwood came out in 2015 but failed to live up to the buzz.

“Jersey Boys” is the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history.

