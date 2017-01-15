Caught On Video: Woman Steals Purse From Bronx Nightclub

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a woman accused of stealing a purse from behind the counter of a nightclub in the Bronx earlier this month.

Surveillance video provided by the NYPD shows the woman going behind the counter of Casablanca Restaurant and Lounge on Walton Avenue in Mott Haven before bending down and grabbing the purse shortly after midnight on Jan. 8.

Police say the purse belongs to a 35-year-old woman and contained credit cards and the woman’s car keys.

The NYPD says the woman is around 5’5″ tall and has straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt with a tie knot and shiny gold leggings.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.