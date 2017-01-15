New Yorkers Push To Stop City Plastic Bag Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s plastic bag law goes into effect on Feb. 15, forcing New Yorkers to pay a five cent fee for most plastic and paper shopping bags.

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers gathered on the steps of City Hall Sunday calling for a vote in Albany to stop it.

State Senator Marty Golden of Brooklyn says make no mistake, it’s not a fee.

“It’s a tax that’s going to hurt the people of our great city,” he said.

Proponents of the fee stood feet away from the lawmakers, clutching reusable bags.

Oliver Harwood dressed up in a suit made completely out of plastic bags. He says the fee has worked in other cities.

“In DC there has been a 70% reduction in the use of plastic bags,” he tells WCBS 880’s Myles Miller.

Critics argue that the fee is a bad deal for working and middle class New Yorkers.

