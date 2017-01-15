1/15 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a gorgeous day it was across the area – tons of sunshine and seasonably crisp air made for a better finish to the weekend compared to yesterday’s cold and snow. Expect clear skies through the night, with temps dropping into the teens and 20s across the area.

Tomorrow will be quite a nice day, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It’ll also be a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the lower 40s around town. Some clouds will roll in during the evening ahead of our next batch of unsettled weather.

Tuesday will be a bit milder still with temps in the mid 40s and a chance for rain developing around mid-day. As of now it looks like the heavier stuff will move in later in the evening and fall Tuesday night…but still a good idea to bring the umbrella heading out Tuesday morning.

Have a great night!