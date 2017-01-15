Sources: Suspect Shot By Police Following Suffolk County Car Chase

MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by police following a wild car chase overnight in Suffolk County.

Sources told CBS2 the chase began at around 2:30 a.m. in Patchogue. CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Police followed the suspect for five miles to North Ocean Avenue in Medford.

Police say the suspect was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Authorities say the suspect is expected to survive.

Investigators were still on the scene of the incident early Sunday morning.

