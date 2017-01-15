Sources: Suspect Shot By Police Following Suffolk County Car Chase

January 15, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Medford, Patchogue, Police-Involved Shooting, Suffolk County

MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by police following a wild car chase overnight in Suffolk County.

Sources told CBS2 the chase began at around 2:30 a.m. in Patchogue. CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Police followed the suspect for five miles to North Ocean Avenue in Medford.

Police say the suspect was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Authorities say the suspect is expected to survive.

Investigators were still on the scene of the incident early Sunday morning.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story develops.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia