Trump Clashes With Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Days Before Inauguration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donald Trump’s feud with civil rights icon John Lewis is highlighting the president-elect’s willingness to attack any and all political rivals even with his inauguration less than a week away.

The Republican billionaire slammed the Democratic congressman — and his Atlanta-area district — on Saturday, a day after Lewis described Trump as an illegitimate president. Lewis, like a handful of Democratic lawmakers, vowed to skip Trump’s Friday swearing-in ceremony.

It’s the first time Lewis has skilled the swearing in of a president in his 16 terms in Congress, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

“You know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that is set to air Sunday.

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis said.

Trump tweeted that Lewis “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.”

The incoming president added: “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

The tweets have angered Democrats, some in the black community and others in Lewis’ district.

“I think it’s really clear that President-elect Trump doesn’t know much about Atlanta,” Fulton County chairman John Eaves said. “I really want to call him out on his promise to fix American cities.”

“Let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed,” tweeted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The Democratic Party of Georgia called on Trump to apologize to Lewis and the people of his district.

“It is disheartening that Trump would rather sing the praises of Vladimir Putin than Georgia’s own living social justice legend and civil rights icon,” state party spokesman Michael Smith said.

“John Lewis is an American hero,” Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said in a tweet directed at Trump. “You’re a fake billionaire who won’t release his taxes. Put down Twitter and get serious about governing.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., piled on Saturday, drawing comparisons to the president-elect’s treatment of the outgoing president at times.

Hours later, Trump softened his tone toward the representative.

“Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!” he tweeted.

Next week, Trump’s inauguration will go on without performer Jennifer Holiday. The singer and Broadway actress announced she has cancelled her performance at a welcome concert. Holiday offered an apology to the LGBT community, which had fiercely criticized her scheduled appearance.

Meanwhile, country star Toby Keith is defending his decision to sing at the concert, telling Entertainment Weekly he does not apologize for performing. Keith has sung in the past for former president George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

Late last night, Trump tweeted inauguration day is turning out to be even bigger than expected.

Trump will be sworn in as president on Friday, Jan. 20.

