5 Easy Tips For Becoming A Weekend Fitness Warrior

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re hitting the gym this Sunday to get in a weekend workout, you’re on the right track.

A newly-released study claims weekend workouts lower the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and cancer about as much as exercising three times a week or more, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise every week.

The study looked at fitness surveys from 64,000 people in the United Kingdom over a span of 10 years.

Fitness instructor Nikki Glor stopped by CBS2 to share five tips on how you can become a weekend warrior in a safe and effective way.

1. Do Two-A-Days

“If you’re going to do moderate exercise, if you’re a beginner — 150 minutes is a hour class, maybe yoga on a Saturday, then maybe an hour of weights in the morning on Sunday and then cardio for a half an hour Sunday afternoon.”

2. Cross-Train

Train different areas of the body and mix up your routines to get a complete, full body workout.

3. Work out while you travel

Find an app on your phone or your mobile device than can help you stay with your fitness goals, or look for local fitness classes to help you get a workout in while you’re away.

4. Find fitness events

There are tons of races and other charity events that can help you workout while also giving back to a cause.

“I like to mark my calendar for the weekend and put in some events,” Glor said.

5. Train during the week.

Participating in physical activity every day will help you stay on track and keep your body strong for when you do hit the gym.

“You want to stay working out,” Glor said.

Click on the video above for the full interview.