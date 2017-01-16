1/16 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning everybody! It’s going to be another cool but dry day across the area. Expect plenty of sun during the daylight with clouds after sunset. We’ll be a few degrees warmer than the weekend was with a high in the low 40s.

Some showers are possible after midnight but the better chance will start tomorrow morning. Some inland spots could start off as freezing drizzle, but we expect rain for most. It’ll be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Heaviest rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain will taper to showers Wednesday and it’ll be warmer with highs in the mid low & mid 50s.

Have a great day!