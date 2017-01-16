50 People To Know: Ministers & Co-Founders Of ‘Terror Of Demons’ Motorcycle Club

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As part of WCBS Newsradio 880’s celebration of 50 years of covering news in New York, we are launching a weekly series that focuses on the people who have made contributions to our community.

This week’s “50 People to Know” is actually about two people — the co-founders of a Staten Island motorcycle club.

Two Staten Island pastors have found an interesting way to tend to their flock. They are the co-founders of the “Terror of Demons” motorcycle club, a two-wheeled ministry that’s smashing stereotypes and finding a new way to connect with the faithful.

Meet Father Angelo Micciulla, the pastor of the Holy Family parish, and Father Jean-Paul “Jack” Soler, the pastor of St. Clement-St. Michael on Staten Island. What’s the best part of being a priest on a bike? Father Soler says it’s most definitely the reaction of surprise people have when he removes his helmet and reveals he’s a man of the cloth.

The “Terror of Demons” motorcycle club isn’t just for recreational riding. Both pastors take their ministry on the road for events like bike blessings.

And in case you were wondering, Father Micciulla says not only is Cardinal Dolan aware of the club, he’s an honorary member.

