Judge To Rule If Convicted ‘Bridgegate’ Defendants Get New Trial

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey judge is set to decide today if two defendants convicted in the Geroge Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal will get a new trial.

Former Gov. Chris Christie associates Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni filed separate motions last month, claiming some jurors acted inappropriately and that the government failed to prove its case.

Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Baroni, a top appointee to the authority that operates the bridge, were convicted of fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes.

Prosecutors said they engineered traffic jams to retaliate against a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie in 2013.

Christie wasn’t charged, but testimony during the trial contradicted what he’s said he knew about the alleged scheme. He has continued this week to deny any knowledge.

Baroni and Kelly face up to 20 years in prison in the case.

Last week, A New Jersey judge ordered a new hearing on a criminal misconduct complaint against Christie in connection to the scandal, ruling that a lower court wrongly found probable cause for the case to proceed.

State Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol reversed the municipal court finding of probable cause and sent the case back to the lower court for a new hearing on the issue. In her ruling, Mizdol also refused a request from Christie’s attorneys to dismiss the citizen’s complaint entirely.

The complaint, filed by retired Teaneck firefighter William Brennan, alleges Christie “knowingly refrained from ordering that his subordinates take all necessary action to re-open local access lanes” from Fort Lee that had been “closed with the purpose to injure Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich” for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid in 2013.

The complaint claims residents were “deprived the benefit and enjoyment of their community.”

Mizdol has previously rejected Brennan’s motion to have a special prosecutor appointed to the case, ruling that he didn’t have the authority to make that request. Brennan argued that the entire state attorney general’s office, as well as each county prosecutor’s office in New Jersey, would have a conflict of interest because they owe their jobs to Christie.

Official misconduct is punishable by a potential prison term of five to 10 years upon conviction. Before Christie could face a criminal trial, prosecutors would have to collect evidence and present it to a grand jury, which would have to hand up an indictment.

