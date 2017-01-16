CBS2_header-logo
Carmelo Anthony: If Jackson Doesn’t Want Me, Let’s Talk

January 16, 2017 7:51 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks, Phil Jackson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Could this be the beginning of the end for Carmelo Anthony in New York?

After the Knicks’ 116-101 loss to the Raptors on Sunday, Anthony told reporters that if team president Phil Jackson wants him out, “I guess it’s a conversation we should have.”

The remarks came after Charley Rosen, Jackson’s biographer and close confidant, wrote in a column for FanRagSports.com that Anthony’s “legs are going, going, almost gone” and, “The only sure thing is that Carmelo Anthony has outlived his usefulness in New York.”

Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, has consistently said he’s committed to remaining a Knick, although at times he has lamented that he hopes to win an NBA title before his career ends, even if it means playing elsewhere.

“If they feel like my time in New York is over, I guess that’s a conversation we should have,” Anthony said.

“I haven’t thought once about that,” he said of possibly waiving his no-trade clause. “I hear it, hear all the rhetoric going on out there. I still come to work every day, play and bust my ass and try not worry about it.’’

MORE: Schmeelk: Defense By Anthony And Rose Is Downright Offensive

The Knicks have lost 11 of their last 13 and are 18-23.

Rosen told the New York Post that his column “was totally my opinion — I’ve never spoke to Phil about this.’’

Jackson hasn’t said anything publicly on the matter, but he and Anthony have butted heads a couple of times this season.

Anthony sided with friend LeBron James after Jackson, in an ESPN interview in November, called James’ entourage “a posse.” “I would never want to hear that word about me and my — I don’t want to say crew — but people that I consider family or people that I come up (with), been through thick and thin with,” Anthony said.

Last month on CBS Sports Network’s “We Need to Talk,” Jackson criticized Anthony for holding the ball too long. Anthony responded with a pair of Instagram posts. In the first, he wrote: “EGO is the only requirement to destroy any relationship. So, be a BiGGER person, skip the ‘E’ and let it ‘GO.’” The second post included a photo of Muhammad Ali surrounded by arrows, with Anthony writing, “UN-Phased (MyLifeSummedUpInOnePhoto).”

This season, Anthony, 32, is averaging 22.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

