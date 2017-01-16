World Series Champion Chicago Cubs Visit White House, Obama

January 16, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Chicago Cubs

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.

On what usually is a sleepy federal holiday at the White House, Cubs players filed into the White House East Room on Martin Luther King Day for Obama’s final ceremony for a championship sports team. Even sweeter for Obama is that the Cubs hail from his hometown.

The president has a home in Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

Obama invited the Cubs hours after they won the series in November, asking on Twitter if the team wanted to visit before his term ends on Friday.

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.

“They said this day would never come,” Obama said to laughter. “Here is something none of my predecessors ever got a chance to say: Welcome to the White House the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.”

The Cubs presented Obama with both their home and road jerseys — with No. 44, of course.

