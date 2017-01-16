Westchester Residents On Edge After 2 Women Attacked By Masked Gunman

January 16, 2017 12:41 PM
Westchester

HARTSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester Police are searching for a masked man they say is armed and dangerous after women in two different upscale neighborhoods claim he tried to attack them.

The first victim got off a train at the Metro-North station in Hartsdale Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. She walked over a bridge to Scarsdale where police say a man wearing a black ski mask and carrying a handgun grabbed her in her driveway.

 

Then — just 23 minutes later — a similar attack, possibly involving the same masked suspect, happened a few miles away near the corner of Scarsdale Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in the Crestwood section of Yonkers. Police say a 19-year-old woman was in her car when the masked man wearing all black and holding a gun got in the vehicle and tried to sexually assault and rob her.

“The man got surprised and the girls run out the car and ran towards the FedEx truck,” Gloria Ermayo told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“Very surprising, this is usually a safe neighborhood,” resident Ben Wisen said. “I would never thought twice about walking late at night around here.”

Police said the suspect left both victims physically unharmed. But in neighborhoods lined with multi-million dollar homes, the attacks have left residents unnerved.

“Totally unbelievable totally,” Ermayo said. “I cannot even explain.”

Police told CBS2 they are investigating evidence from the scenes to establish if the crimes were committed by the same person.

 

