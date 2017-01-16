NY Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. With Day Of Giving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All across America and right here in Harlem, volunteers will spend the day serving others to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

A wreath was laid at his memorial this morning on the National Mall in Washington, just steps away from where the civil rights leader’s “I Have A Dream” speech that inspired generations.

President Barack Obama also called on Americans to pay tribute by making today a day of service.

“He was like a pioneer, a trail blazer among many other African Americans,” one woman told CBS2’s Emily Smith. “It’s very inspiring to find someone who stands for a cause and doesn’t have that fear, that debilitating fear, to take action.”

At P.S. 194 on West 144th street, hundreds of New York Cares volunteers re-organized the school and worked with students to make it a better place.

One of the first projects that volunteers did was paint the lockers in one of the school’s classrooms.

“I serve to bring happiness, that’s why I serve,” one volunteer said.

He’s known by many as the greatest champion of racial justice and equality. One of Martin Luther King Jr.’s most persistent question —- what are you doing for others ?

All volunteers agree there’s no better way to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by reaching out and doing things for others on his day.

“To make a small difference in the world, to help someone out in the local community, might be the only time to you know, smile at them, help them out,” one volunteer said.

New York Cares is expecting around 600 volunteers at nearly 45 projects taking place across the city.