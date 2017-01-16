Nassau County Firefighters Set To Perform At Trump Inauguration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — They’re pressing their kilts and tuning their bagpipes. Dozens of Long Island volunteer firefighters say they’re honored to have been chosen to march this Friday in the presidential inaugural parade.

The Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums band was chosen as one of only 40 groups to march Friday.

“There are thousands and thousands of bands in the country,” says Drum Sgt. Sean McKeon. “To ask us, we are kind of representing the fire departments of the whole country.”

The 35 member band — mostly volunteers — spans generations. It’s America’s first volunteer firefighter pipes and drums band. They now represent 71 Long Island fire departments.

“For us it’s taking a spot in history,” McKeon said. “Probably something we will never have the opportunity to do again.”

The band has played at parades, funerals, and football games — but performing on the world stage for the inauguration hasn’t produced perfect harmony within its ranks.

“We’ve been getting some backlash about taking part in the parade,” Drum Maj. Bobby Hughes tells CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “But for us it’s not about politics. It’s about representing Nassau County and the Nassau County Fire Service.”

Band President Ed Moore — who doubles as a middle school teacher — says there is a lesson in the decision to march, made before the election.

“It’s a celebration of America, the United States, and whether you are happy or unhappy with the results,” he said. “I believe in democracy.”

The band regularly accepts new members, but make no mistake — the gig is much tougher than it looks. Only a tiny fraction of those who start out stick with it.

“I like the sound,” McKeon says of the bagpipes. “Some people love it, some people hate it. It’s kind of like Trump.”

The band will serenade our 45th president with a rendition of God Bless America Friday.

CBS2 reported that they’ve already raised $15,000 towards their $20,000 goal to pay for the trip. To donate, visit their Go Fund Me page.