1/16 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’ll be cool, but dry as we head through the rest of MLK Day. Temps will reach the low and mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will be on the increase this evening ahead of our next approaching system.

Tuesday will be on the damp side as on/off showers move through. It look likes temps will be cold enough tomorrow morning to support a period of freezing rain in the NW suburbs, especially in those higher elevations. You’ll want to watch for slick spots there.

Closer to the city, temps climb into the mid 40s. The steadiest rain looks to be Tuesday evening, eventually tapering to showers by Wednesday morning.

Temps stay about 10 degrees above normal for the rest of the week.