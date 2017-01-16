Noor Salman, Widow Of Orlando Nightclub Shooter Omar Mateen, Arrested

January 16, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Jeff Pegues, Noor Salman, Omar Mateen, Pules Nightclub

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork/AP) — A U.S. law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She’s facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

As CBS News reported, Salman told the FBI that her husband had become radicalized in the year leading up to the attack.

Salman had been communicating with Mateen during the shooting as the couple texted each other, ‘I love you.’

Law enforcement believes that Salman may have had a role in the attack, and sources have said that she accompanied her husband to purchase ammunition, and drove with him to case the nightclub ahead of the shooting, CBS News reported.

CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reported that officials believe she may have had knowledge of the attack, but did not inform law enforcement or attempt to prevent it.

