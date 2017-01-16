Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of Mount Vernon Basketball Star

January 16, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Mount Vernon, Shamoya McKen, Westchester County

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie — a rising Westchester County basketball star who was killed by a stray bullet.

The basketball star was murdered in the middle of the day on New Year’s Eve. She was shot in the head while sitting in her mother’s car, with a bullet meant for someone else.

Funeral services for McKenzie were held late Friday afternoon.

Among the mourners at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Mount Vernon were some of Shamoya’s teachers — still in shock over her sudden and senseless death.

“Shamoya was just coming home from basketball practice doing what a 13-year-old should be doing with her mom, and it could have been any of our children,” Christine Ceglio said.

Shamoya’s death has so outraged local and state law enforcement that New York State Crime Stoppers announced that the reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest had been doubled to $5,000.

McKenzie was laid to rest on Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Greenburgh.

No details have been released regarding the suspect. The Westchester County District Attorney’s office will hold a briefing with the media Tuesday morning.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia