Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of Mount Vernon Basketball Star

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie — a rising Westchester County basketball star who was killed by a stray bullet.

The basketball star was murdered in the middle of the day on New Year’s Eve. She was shot in the head while sitting in her mother’s car, with a bullet meant for someone else.

Funeral services for McKenzie were held late Friday afternoon.

Among the mourners at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Mount Vernon were some of Shamoya’s teachers — still in shock over her sudden and senseless death.

“Shamoya was just coming home from basketball practice doing what a 13-year-old should be doing with her mom, and it could have been any of our children,” Christine Ceglio said.

Shamoya’s death has so outraged local and state law enforcement that New York State Crime Stoppers announced that the reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest had been doubled to $5,000.

McKenzie was laid to rest on Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Greenburgh.

No details have been released regarding the suspect. The Westchester County District Attorney’s office will hold a briefing with the media Tuesday morning.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.