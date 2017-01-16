NJ Special Needs Wrestler Makes Varsity Team Debut

BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You can call it a dream come true for one special needs wrestler from New Jersey.

19-year-old high school senior and junior varsity wrestler David Richards of Brick Memorial High School made his varsity debut Saturday, and even won his match.

Richards has been grappling with the effects of Down syndrome all his life, but he’s never let it get him down or dampen his spirits.

“I’m very happy for everything in my life,” he tells CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

His condition has never stopped him from dreaming his biggest dream of some day wrestling in a varsity match.

“I like wrestling for my team,” he said.

Things haven’t come easy for David. He has had to work harder just to keep up with his teammates. His father, Dan, knows — he sees it every day.

“David is a little slower and things and people recognize that and hold it against him,” he said. “It’s not fair.”

During his three years of JV wrestling, David has wrestled 50 matches — his father says he’s lost the majority of them, but he hasn’t stopped thinking of a special moment he can’t get out of his head.

His big chance came Saturday against Middletown North High School — David finally got a chance to make his varsity debut. It was a special exhibition match arranged by the two schools just for David.

Just like a Hollywood movie — in front of a packed house — David scored a pin fall. It was an emotional experience he and his family will never forget, especially his dad, who admits to shedding a few tears over his son’s achievement.