New York Lawmakers Among Dozens Who Vow To Boycott Trump Inauguration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A growing number of Democrats — including five New York members of Congress — are planning to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer explained, they’re furious over the President-elect’s feud with fellow Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

There weren’t any congressmen at the dress rehearsal for Trump’s swearing in, and when the real deal happens on Friday there will be dozens missing.

“I’ve made the decision not to attend the inauguration,” Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan) said.

Nadler is among the more than two-dozen Democratic congressmen saying ‘mark me absent’ from Donald Trump’s swearing-in festivities.

Other New York boycotters include; Representatives Jose Serrano, Nydia Velazquez, Adriano Espaillat, and Yvette Clarke.

They will be AWOL in solidarity with civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis (D-Georgia) who said he’s sitting out the inauguration because he thinks the Russians helped Trump win.

“I do not consider him a legitimate president,” he said.

The President-elect responded on Twitter.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Congressman Yvette Clarke (D-Brooklyn) also questioned the integrity of the election.

“There is a shadow of a doubt,” she said, “The integrity of our elections have been breached.”

“I agree that the election is illegitimate. I do not mean illegal, he’s the president,” Nadler added,”There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Newly elected Congressman Adriano Espaillat explained his boycott on Facebook.

“Donald Trump and the hate-filled rhetoric that plagued his election simply will continue in his administration,” he said.

After dissing Donald Trump, will they still work with him?

“What I’m going to do is go to the U.S. House of Representatives, where I’ve been elected to represent the people of my constituency, and forcefully advocate on their behalf,” Clarke said.

“When and if the president proposes something that I think is advantageous — maybe it’s a big infrastructure program — I’ll support it. When he proposes things I think are not helpful, I’ll oppose it,” Nadler said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said his Democratic colleagues are wrong.

“That’s a step in the wrong direction. Donald Trump won the election very fairly, clearly, and convincingly,” he said. “Yes, Russia meddled in the election, but that didn’t change the outcome of the election.”

Speaker Ryan Admitted that Trump will be an ‘unconventional President.’ He said he’s excited about the opportunity to work on a big, bold agenda.