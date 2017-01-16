Seasonal Blues Can Lead To Debilitating Depression If Not Addressed, Experts Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Feeling a little down? Got the blues? Well, you’re not alone.

The third Monday of the new year is said to be the saddest day of the year, and January is the saddest month.

The bills are coming in from your holiday gifts, the resolutions you made on December 31, are mostly broken, and the days are dark, cold, and dreary.

January is the peak month for depression, and it’s especially risky for a growing number of teens.

“I used to get depressed when the winter came rolling along,” Henri Juntilla said in a YouTube video.

Many people still do, and based on social media postings it’s often for some of the same reasons.

“I do suffer with the winter blues when it’s constantly dark in the mornings and in the evenings and in the afternoons and it takes its toll on me,” Eva said.

The lack of sunshine has a real biological effect on many people. It’s called Seasonal Affective Disorder, and the best way to counter it is by either getting some sunlight every day, or using a special lamp that mimics sunlight.

Exercise is a proven mood lifter — even a good walk every day helps.

But the winter blues can turn into real depression, a debilitating, potentially life-threatening problem. That makes this a good time to watch for warning signs in yourself and loved ones.

Changes in sleep — like sleeping more or less than usual, changes in mood that make a person unusually irritable, and loss of interest in things that used to bring a person joy or happiness are all signs of the disorder.

In young people, changes in grades or decreased participation in extracurricular activities can also be an indicator.

Experts say teens especially are at risk.

“Young people often think that they can handle these things, and they go to peers for additional peer support which can be helpful to an extent, but if they’re having serious symptoms or sings of depression they really need to seek a professional,” Dr. Kate Eshelman, Cleveland Children’s Clinic said.

A new study found that depression among teen girls is rising at a faster rate than with teen boys.

Researchers said social media and texting have made teen depression worse because adolescents can cyberbully, gossip, and spread rumors anonymously.

“Often times, boys kind of will duke it out, and then move on. But in females it tends to be more of trying to damage relationships,” Dr. Eshleman said.

Experts suggest finding one thing you enjoy doing to do every day, and to stop doing things that you don’t enjoy.

Cleaning or organizing an area of your home and spending time with a family member or friend can also help.

If nothing works, seek professional help. Depression is the third leading cause of death in teens.