Alex Rodriguez Hosting CNBC Pilot Helping Financially Troubled Athletes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alex Rodriguez is joining a new lineup — at CNBC.

The former Yankee is set to host a reality TV show pilot focusing on helping former pro athletes in financial trouble.

The show’s working title is “Back in the Game” and is being co-produced by Michael Strahan.

“Whether the game plan involves launching a second career, starting a new business, or just finding a way out of crushing debt, the mentors are ready to guide these former stars to their next great play,” reads CNBC’s description of the show, which was tweeted out Tuesday by Politico’s Alex Weprin.

Rodriguez, 41, played his final game with the Yankees in August. Struggling at the plate, he was asked to walk away, although he’ll still collect the final $20 million left on his contract this season.

A-Rod agreed to serve as a special adviser and spring training instructor for the Yankees, and he has served as an analyst for Fox Sports’ baseball playoff coverage the past two seasons.

Rodriguez played 22 seasons in the major leagues with the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees. He batted .295 with 696 home runs. He, however, was found twice to have used performance-enhancing drugs and was suspended for the entire 2014 season.