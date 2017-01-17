CBS2_header-logo
wcbs_880
1010wins
wfan
wlny_1055
History Vandalized: Antique Rail Cars Tagged With Graffiti Inside Boonton Restoration Facility

January 17, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: Boonton Police, Boonton Restoration Facility, Tri-State Railway Historical Association, United Railroad Historical Society

BOONTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The trains may look abandoned, but they are actually historic treasures that were recently vandalized at the Boonton Restoration Facility on Morris Ave.

It’s a place train enthusiasts house a collection of 50 antique cars.

Carolyn Hoffman with the United Railroad Historical Society said she noticed a ton of graffiti scribbled on rail cars and broken windows Saturday afternoon.

“When we walked into the yard we were greeted with this. We were devastated,” she said.

The non-profit has spent countless hours over the last decade restoring the donated trains. Police told CBS2 the vandals did about $10,000 in damage.

There is a bit of a silver lining — the oldest rail car on the property dates back to 1912, and happened to be locked in a garage that was left free from vandalism.

“It was a commuter car for the rich and wealthy who wanted their own private care. They would pay extra money to ride it, and sit down and socialize on their way home,” Kevin Phalon, Tri-State Railway Historical Association explained.

Vandals spared an uber luxury car too — which they said cost half-a-million to restore.

“In 1948 this is as good as travel got,” Phalon said.

The train ran from Grand Central Terminal in New York to Chicago. They said passengers included Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney.

Boonton police believe the criminals jumped the fence at the back of the property and targeted rail cars that were hidden.

“It’s kind of a remote area, and not too much foot traffic don there, so it is remote so it causes a problem keeping the area secure,” Captain Tom Terres, Boonton Police said.

Hoffman said they hope to someday turn this rail yard into a well-traveled museum, adding rail cars dating back to the 1800s.

The recent criminal activity is a crippling setback, if the vandals are caught they could spend a year in jail for criminal mischief.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.

 

