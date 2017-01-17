Back Stories: Large Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.

When big news breaks outside of the WCBS listening area, it still gets the local news treatment, like the morning of January 17, 1994. At 4:30 a.m. local time, a large earthquake shook the Northridge section of Los Angeles. WCBS worked the story from the newsroom and on the ground when reporter Tim Scheld was sent to the scene.