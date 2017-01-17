Boomer & Carton: Thanks For Nothing, Phil Jackson

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig spent a good portion of Tuesday’s show open discussing the sinking ship that is the Knicks, after they suffered yet another horrible loss, this time a Martin Luther King Day matinee against the Hawks.
Despite all the drama playing out in the media these days, the guys tried to understand why we have not yet heard from team president Phil Jackson, or even general manager Steve Mills.
The dysfunction seems to run deep in this organization, very deep.
Have a listen.