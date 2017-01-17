Man Stabbed After Refusing To Hand Over 50 Cents In Brooklyn

January 17, 2017 2:21 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say stabbed another man because he refused to give him 50 cents.

Police said the suspect approached a 32-year-old man and asked him for the change Friday night inside a deli on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

After the victim refused to hand over the money, police say his attacker followed the man outside, stabbed him in the stomach, and took his wallet and cell phone.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

