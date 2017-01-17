De Blasio Set To Join Rally Against Trump On Inauguration Eve

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Rev. Al Sharpton and an assortment of celebrities are set to rally against President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his election Thursday.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, the Thursday rally is set to be held in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle. It has been put together by such organizations as Greenpeace and MoveOn.org.

De Blasio and Sharpton will be joined by such celebrities as Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, and Rosie Perez at the event.

“I think it is important to defend the needs of our people. It’s as simple as that,” de Blasio said. “The people in New York City are very concerned as this moment what the new administration will mean for us, and my job is to defend the interest of all New Yorkers.”

Organizers said they expect thousands of participants. The demonstration aims to kick off organizing to oppose to Trump policies and support cities taking their own approach on immigration, climate change and other issues.

Ruffalo said in a statement that participants want to send a message that the protesters“fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)