Scalper Says He’s Having Tough Time Selling Tickets To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Scalpers are apparently having a tough time finding buyers for tickets to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

“I used to be able to gauge when there was a good deal on the market,” Yossi Rosenberg, 36, of Upper Manhattan.

Rosenberg bought two tickets in the red zone, a standing section, from a woman in Westchester for $700.

He said he posted the tickets on Republican forums, Craigslist and Facebook, and no one’s biting.

“I don’t have any offers,” Rosenberg said. “I’m stuck with the tickets. I’ll have no choice but to go to the inauguration.”

Rosenberg was trying to get $700 per ticket. Other tickets posted by sellers on Craigslist are asking for $100 to $400 per ticket. Another site has tickets in a prime section, the west front of the U.S. Capitol, and are being sold for $14,700.

Tickets to President Barack Obama’s 2012 inauguration went for up to $2,000 a piece.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said in a statement that tickets for the swearing-in ceremony are meant to be free and should stay that way.