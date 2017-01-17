New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno Launches Gubernatorial Campaign

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is launching her gubernatorial campaign.

Supporters and local officials will gather Tuesday at a restaurant in Keansburg as Guadagno announces she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Gov. Chris Christie is not scheduled to attend.

Christie’s second-in-command has mostly stood by his side for seven years before publicly breaking with him last year over his support of Donald Trump and an increase in the state’s gas tax.

Guadagno is an attorney who served as a federal prosecutor in New York and later moved to New Jersey, where she served as Monmouth County sheriff.

Guadagno filed paperwork with the state last week to run in the Republican primary.

She joins Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, among others, competing in the June 6 primary. Ciattarelli is scaling back his campaign while undergoing treatment for cancer in his neck.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)