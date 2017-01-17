Connecticut Gov. Malloy Now Says He Will Attend Trump’s Inauguration

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Tuesday that he will accept the invitation to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

As WCBS 880 Connecticut Bureau Chief Fran Schneidau reported, Malloy said while Trump is not his preferred candidate nor the preferred choice of most Connecticut voters, this is not the time for him – the governor of Connecticut – to shrink into the background.

While at first he declined the invitation to the inaugural on Friday, Malloy will now attend.

“I decided that I should represent my state,” Malloy said. “Obviously I have been very, very, critical of the president-elect’s professed policies. I think it’s important to remind him that there is another America that doesn’t necessarily agree with him.”

Malloy said as governor, he represents all the people of Connecticut – and that is why he will attend.

He said those stressing at his presence at the inaugural should not misread it as support for Trump’s policy.