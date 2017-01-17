LISTEN: Francesa Says You Can’t Go Wrong With Possible Super Bowl Matchups

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mike Francesa opened his show Tuesday by contemplating the possible Super Bowl LI pairings.

“You can’t have a bad Super Bowl matchup,” the WFAN host said. “There aren’t any.”

The Packers will face Atlanta in the NFC championship game Sunday. The Steelers will then meet the Patriots for the AFC title.

Super Bowl LI will be played Feb. 5 in Houston.



“I know Atlanta doesn’t have an enormous amount of national appeal, but when you look at it from a standpoint of Atlanta’s scoring prowess this year — 540 points in the regular season — to what Matty Ice (quarterback Matt Ryan) has done this year and the fact you have four quarterbacks — all very talented, upper-echelon quarterbacks — you have a very good matchup.”

What would be the idea matchup in Francesa’s mind?

Patriots-Packers.

“I think the logical would be the red-hot (Tom) Brady with his magic against (Aaron) Rodgers with his magic, and take it from there,” Francesa said.

To listen to the full segment, in which Francesa also discusses the Packers’ win over the Cowboys and Tony Romo’s future, click on the audio player above.