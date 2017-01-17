Steelers’ Tomlin: Antonio Brown ‘Foolish’ To Live-Stream Postgame Locker Room

PITTSBURGH (CBSNewYork/AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the New England Patriots but is equally upset with wide receiver Antonio Brown’s for live-streaming Tomlin’s postgame speech on social media Sunday.

Tomlin on Tuesday criticized Brown’s decision to use Facebook Live to stream more than 17 minutes of Pittsburgh’s giddy locker room after a playoff victory over Kansas City.

The coach added the All-Pro wide receiver will be punished “swiftly” but added Brown will be available for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Patriots.

“It was foolish of him to do that,” Tomlin said. “It was selfish for him to do that. And it was inconsiderate for him to do that. Not only is it a violation of our policy, it’s a violation of league policy. Both of which he knows. So there’s consequences to be dealt with from his perspective. We will punish him, we won’t punish us. And we’ll do so swiftly, and we’ll do so internally.”

Brown’s video was viewed more than 900,000 times before being taken down. In it, Tomlin can be heard using several expletives, including one directed at New England because the Patriots will have an extra day of preparation by virtue of beating Houston on Saturday, a full 24 hours before Pittsburgh ousted the Chiefs.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)