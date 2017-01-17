N.Y. Assembly Members To Strengthen Abortion Protections

January 17, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: Abortion Law, Alex Silverman, New York State Assembly, Roe v. Wade

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Assembly has voted to strengthen the state’s abortion protections in advance of the Trump presidency.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, the bill updates a state law to reflect the standard set up by Roe v. Wade. Supporters see it as a hedge against a future Supreme Court decision that could overturn the landmark 1973 ruling.

Under current law, women can get an abortion beyond the first 24 weeks if the mother’s health – mental or physical – is at risk. Mirroring Roe v. Wade, the new proposal would allow for abortions within the first trimester.

The debate on the bill was vigorous. Assemblyman Ron Castorina Jr. (R-Staten Island) had a heated exchange with the sponsor, Assemblywoman Deborah Glick (D-Manhattan)

“You want to repeal New York State law which currently allows for up to 20 weeks and you want to go…” Castorina said.

“Because it’s unconstitutional,” Glick countered.

“That’s your position. I haven’t seen you challenge it before the Supreme Court,” Castorino said.

“I think that happened in 1973,” Glick said.

The bill also removes references to abortion in the criminal law.

“That has been was used to charge people, say, who attacked pregnant female,” Castroino said.

Assemblyman Edward P. Ra (R-Garden City) argued that prosecutors would lose a tool

“It is still an assault,” Ra said.

As of now, the bill has no counterpart in the state Senate.

The Republican-controlled state Senate has rejected the measure multiple times, but Glick said if independent Democrats and regular Democrats come together.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia