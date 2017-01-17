Best Deals During NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2017

By Jessica Allen

Restaurant Week offers a pretty good deal any way you slice it: participating restaurants serve up a three-course meal for $29 at lunch and $42 at dinner. Not too shabby, right? And with 380 or so restaurants taking part over the three-week winter session, you’ve got options piled atop options, no matter where you live or what kind of food you prefer. Nevertheless, some deals are in fact better than others. Below are our picks for the very best specials of the winter 2017 edition of Restaurant Week, which kicks off Jan. 23. Reservations most definitely required.

More: Best New Restaurants Of 2017 | Best New Brunch Menus Of 2017

BKW by Brooklyn Winery

747 Franklin Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

(718) 399-1700

The Restaurant Week menu at BKW includes wine alongside fine eats like crispy Brussels sprouts with housemade pastrami, root beer-glazed ribs, squash stuffed with quinoa, apple, chestnuts, and ginger crème brûlée. The folks behind this Crown Heights wine bar/restaurant also run Brooklyn Winery in Williamsburg, and the oenophilia shows. If you’re not into the 2013 Riesling from the Finger Lakes, or the savory North Fork blend, the waitstaff will be glad to recommend something more suitable for your particular palate. Just ask!

Le Coq Rico

30 East 20th Street

New York, NY 10003

(212) 267-7426

One of the downsides of Restaurant Week can be the menu: some restaurants—we’re not pointing any fingers, mind you—might put a clunker or two on their prix fixe options. Not so at Le Coq Rico. Like its sister spot in Paris, this French restaurant pays homage year-round to heritage-breed game birds — particularly poultry — and you can taste the yummy results as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Their Restaurant Week menu includes their famous deviled eggs, paired with cabbage salad and tuna ventrèche, along with the Brune Landaise-breed quarter chicken.

Leuca

William Vale Hotel

111 North 12th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 581-5900

Newly-opened Leuca is one of the first-time participants in this edition of Restaurant Week. Chef Andrew Carmellini oversees the kitchen at this Brooklyn restaurant, with a focus on southern Italy. During lunch Monday through Friday, you can try smoked beets served with pistachio and salsa gallo, lamb sausage with eggplant agrodolce, or malfadine with pine nuts and rapini pesto. You can burn off the extra calories by taking a stroll around the hotel’s very own gorgeous park.

Minton’s

206 West 118th Street

New York, NY 10026

(212) 243-2222

More: Best Blues Clubs In NYC

“A Harlem legend reborn” goes the tagline at Minton’s, and it’s true: here’s where modern jazz was born in the 1930s and 1940s. Everyone played this stage, from Lester Young to Billie Holiday to Ella Fitzgerald. During Restaurant Week, as you nosh on chicken liver mousse, short rib toast, charred eggplant, and coconut cream cake, you’ll be entertained by contemporary jazz musicians, such as Brandon Bain, the Jerome Sabbagh Trio, and the Tim Green Quartet. Great food + great music = a winning combination.

Nobu

105 Hudson Street

New York, NY 10013

(212) 219-0500

Nobu is famous for many things, among them its sushi and its black cod miso. Try both during Restaurant Week, at lunch Monday through Friday. A joint effort by restaurateur Drew Nieporent, actor Robert De Niro, and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Nobu has been a celebrity hangout and go-to for the city’s prettiest and most powerful people for several years. The gorgeous space hasn’t lost an iota of its charm — nor has the kitchen lost any of its talent for creating beautiful, delicious food in the so-called Nobu style, spurred by the chef’s around-the-world travels.

Riverpark

450 East 29th Street

New York, NY 10016

(212) 729-9790

There’s lots to love at Riverpark, from the restaurant’s jaw-dropping views of the East River to the eponymous farm almost immediately outside the kitchen. As if that weren’t enough, this seasonal, New American joint has a huge Restaurant Week menu. No joke! Case in point: eight separate choices for the first course for dinner, including baby octopus, lobster salad, and curried squash soup. There are a ton of choices for entrees too, among them maple-glazed duck breast, braised lamb shank, and bacon-wrapped merluza Note: some choices carry a supplemental cost.

Jessica Allen is a New York-based writer.