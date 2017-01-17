CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Schmeelk: Jackson’s Silence About Carmelo Anthony’s Future Is Deafening

But Even Aside From Knicks Star Needing To Waive His No-Trade Clause, Moving Him Could Prove Difficult January 17, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, James Dolan, John Schmeelk, New York Knicks, Phil Jackson

By John Schmeelk
» More Columns

By now everyone has heard about what Charley Rosen wrote on FanRagsSports.com a few days ago. His words about Carmelo Anthony were harsh with stinging criticism of his defense, unwillingness to move the ball, misses in clutch situations, age and humongous contract. He concluded Anthony “has outlived his usefulness in New York.”

A writer or blogger criticizing Anthony wouldn’t normally be a story, except for the fact that Rosen is a former coaching friend of Phil Jackson, the Knicks’ president. He is someone Jackson has granted a number of exclusive interviews to over the years, which were often very honest and critical of players on the team.

Rosen has written since that his words and opinions were only his own and were not from Jackson. Carmelo Anthony was told about the article (and that it was the opinion of Rosen, not Jackson), to which he said that if Jackson no longer wanted him in New York, he should tell him and they could figure out a solution. The only possible solution would be him waiving his no-trade clause, something he has said he has not considered.

A couple nights have passed since then, and according to Anthony, he has still not heard anything from Jackson or general manager Steve Mills. If Jackson didn’t believe what Rosen wrote, even after Rosen made it clear Jackson had no impact on his story, wouldn’t it have made sense for him to reach out to Anthony and clear the air?

His silence is deafening, leaving in question what role he thinks Anthony has in the future of the Knicks organization. Nothing Rosen wrote is without some merit. With the Knicks’ championship window still years away, a 32-year-old Anthony isn’t much use to the team except to bring in future assets to build around Kristaps Porzingis.

Of course, if Jackson thought this about Anthony, why did he trade for Derrick Rose and sign Joakim Noah this offseason in an attempt to win now? Has it really taken Jackson this long to figure out that Anthony will be far from a star up by the time the team is ready to win? It wasn’t difficult to imagine when he was signed to his last big contract a few offseasons ago. Now, it has to be glaringly obvious, even to him.

Whatever the case might be, Anthony is unlikely to waive his no-trade clause. He can opt out of his contract in the summer of 2018 and choose his destination rather than be traded now. Of course, that leaves the Knicks in a predicament where they would lose their franchise player for nothing. He does get a raise in the form of a trade kicker if he is moved, which does give him some financial motivation.

If Anthony does decide to waive his clause, finding a contract match with another team will be hard. Getting what Jackson probably thinks is fair value would be difficult, too. Jackson would have to do far better than when he traded Tyson Chandler after he took control of the organization. Even though Anthony is on the back end of his prime, he could still be of use to a team trying to win a title.

The final scenario that could be interesting is how owner James Dolan reacts to all that. If Jackson really wants to rid the team of Anthony but he doesn’t want to leave, whom does Dolan side with? Jackson has done little right since he got here except drafting Porzingis, while Anthony hasn’t instilled a winning culture on the team since his arrival.

If Dolan decides it’s time to trade Anthony, does he let Jackson do it? If Dolan picks Anthony over Jackson, will the next general manager be forced to keep Anthony on the team for the duration of his contract? Or will Dolan eject both and start from scratch? The only thing for sure is that the status quo isn’t working.

The bottom line is that Jackson has once again put the Knicks at a crossroads. Right now, they are on the road to nowhere. They still don’t play enough defense, and they’ll be lucky to get one of the final two playoff spots. If they do, they’ll get blasted in the first round of the playoffs anyway. The only thing that would accomplish is giving Dolan an excuse to raise ticket prices.

The best thing for the Knicks is to blow things up and build around Porzingis. Dealing Anthony, if he decides he’s up for it, could be the first step. Does Jackson want to go there? Does Dolan? Does Anthony? They are all answers we don’t have, but that the Knicks need.

For everything Knicks, Giants and the world of sports, follow John on Twitter at @Schmeelk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia