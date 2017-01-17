Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Flashed 7-Year-Old Girl In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say flashed a little girl in Queens Monday afternoon.
Police say around 12:25 p.m. the man was inside a Sunnyside Dollar Tree store, located at 39-09 Queens Blvd., when he exposed his genitals to the 7-year-old victim.
The man was last seen wearing a black hat, a white shirt, and gray pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).