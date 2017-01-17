Rainy Weather Blamed For Downed Wires, Power Outages Around Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Stormy weather swept through the Tri-State Area Tuesday night and caused numerous problems.

A live wire came down at Beach Channel Drive and Beach 92nd Street in Rockaway Beach, Queens, knocking out power to 1,000 customers. The rain also brought down a power line on Staten Island, leaving 3,000 customer temporarily without electricity.

The weather was also believed to be responsible for a smaller outage in Long Branch, New Jersey.

A round of heavy rain swept over the area from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with heavy downpours striking many, CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported.

More rain was expected to come to the city shortly after midnight, and an active weather system that was over Philadelphia late Tuesday evening could head northeast toward Middletown, New Jersey by 1:51 a.m., Quinn reported.

Clearer weather is expected by Wednesday afternoon.