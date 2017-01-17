One Injured After Police Chase Ends In Crash In SoHo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was hurt after a police chase ended in a crash involving two luxury vehicles in SoHo.
It all began when officers say they were attempting to pull over the driver of a BMW for a traffic violation on Interstate 78, but backed off after the driver went into the Holland Tunnel.
Shortly after, the driver crashed into a Corvette at Broome and Green streets. The driver of the BMW got out of the car and took off.
The driver of the Corvette was taken to the hospital in stable condition.