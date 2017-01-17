‘We Are Disgusted That Someone Would Deface The Memorial Like This’: USMC Seal Stolen From Veterans Memorial On LI

January 17, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Village of Islandia

VILLAGE OF ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Officials are hoping a $5,000 reward will help them get their hands on the person who stole a United States Marine Corps medallion off the Village of Islandia veterans memorial.

Authorities believe the theft took place Sunday night at around 11 p.m.

The medallion – which is two feet wide and weighs 10 pounds – depicts the USMC seal. It was removed from the memorial located on Old Nichols Road and Johnson Avenue.

“We are disgusted that someone would deface the memorial like this. It shows total disrespect to the veterans who live in our village and in Suffolk County. The memorial has become a landmark in Suffolk County for our veterans,” said Village of Islandia Mayor Allan Dorman. “We are working with police to find the culprit. In  the meantime, we will continue to celebrate our Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies at the memorial.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Village Hall at (631) 348-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).

