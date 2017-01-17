CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Death Of Woman, 85, Found Wrapped In Plastic In Queens Ruled Homicide

January 17, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: Christopher Fuhrer, Erika Kraus-Breslin, Queens, Ridgewood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The death of a grandmother whose corpse was found wrapped in plastic in a Ridgewood, Queens home has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Police were called at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 5 to a home on 65th Street in Queens, and found the body of Erika Kraus-Breslin, 85. Her grandson – Christopher Fuhrer, 30 – was accused of keeping her corpse in the home for five months because he was afraid of losing his housing.

Neighbors said Kraus-Breslin had been in poor health for years while she shared her tidy Ridgewood home with her adult grandson.

Police said the woman’s daughter, who lives out of state, called them saying she lost contact with Kraus-Breslin five months ago.

Police said the day officers came to the house, they were met by Fuhrer.

Together, Fuhrer and the officers went to an upstairs bedroom where the decomposing body was wrapped in 16 layers of plastic bags, police said. Air fresheners littered the room, and a fan was also set up in an effort to mask the smell, police said.

According to police sources, Fuhrer told investigators his grandmother died and he became worried he would lose his place to live and become homeless.

Furher was charged back in October with not reporting a death to a health officer, burying or removing a body without a permit, improper burial, and concealment of a human corpse.

No one had been charged late Tuesday in the wake of the ruling that Kraus-Breslin’s death had been deemed a homicide. The investigation continued.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia