1/18 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

Skies are going to clear up later today a but, but the sunshine is not expected to be out in full force, so YOU should not expect much today.

We can expect a little bit of snowfall in Sullivan, Ulster & Dutchess counties this morning.

Not much accumulates, but any snow will make driving slick.

Its mainly a cloudy day, temps are in the 40s and upper 30s. There could also be some fog this morning too. Have a great day, tomorrow’s weather will be MUCH better!

