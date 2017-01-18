Police Search For 3 Thieves Wanted In Brazen Astoria Building Burglary

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three brazen thieves wanted in connection to a burglary in Astoria earlier this month.

On Jan. 10, authorities say two men and a woman entered a building on 30th Street at around 3:50 p.m. and removed packages.

The next afternoon, authorities say they returned to the building and stole an unknown amount of cash from a cash machine inside the laundry room in the basement of the building.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a silver Nissan Pathfinder.

Surveillance video of one of the suspects can be viewed above.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.