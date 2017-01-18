Back Stories: John Lennon’s Killer On Trial

NYC Weekend Events: Festivals, Shows, Things To Do A roundup of the best events and things to do in New York City this weekend.

Exploring Central Park: Dining, Shopping And Other Things To DoWith 843 acres of greenery, Central Park is an oasis from the concrete and skyscrapers. According to the Central Park Conservancy, the park stretches over 51 streets and five avenues and visited by 42 million people a year. Here are some of the best things to do in and around the iconic park.