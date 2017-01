NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More body parts have been found at a waste transfer station in the Bronx.

A woman’s torso and leg were first found at the Metropolitan Transfer Station at 287 Halleck St. in Hunts Point around 4:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they recovered arms at the garbage plant Tuesday night.

The woman has yet to be identified.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made.