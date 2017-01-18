Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Informative And Entertaining Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Regardless of who is hosting the radio program, Jerry Recco can always be counted on to deliver.
The “updated maven” did the honors Wednesday alongside Craig and Gov. Chris Christie, who was filling in for Boomer.
Jerry recapped Tuesday’s crazy night on ice as the Rangers suffered a 7-6 loss to the visiting Stars, while the Devils defeated the Wild in Minnesota. He also spoke of the Islanders’ head coach search, one day after they fired Jack Capuano, and how the Nets’ losing streak is now at 11 games.
Have a listen.