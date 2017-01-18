Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 18, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” may have had some thinking of spring, as Craig talked glowingly about “his” New York Yankees, only to be thwarted by the “button pusher” that is “The” Eddie Scozzare.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

With Boomer away, it was New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s turn to play, which he did along with Craig all morning. The guys talked about the fallout from Antonio Brown’s Facebook LIVE video, which did not please Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. The gov then compared Ben McAdoo to Tomlin, causing all sorts of heated verbal exchanges.

In addition, Christie and Scozzare talked about their football fandom, the governor discussed his relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, and Brandon Marshall got off his Segway just long enough to call in to clear the air.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »