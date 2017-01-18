Death Of Bronx Baby Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force To Head

January 18, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Bronx Baby Dead, Sherlin Camacho, West Farms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The death of a 3-month-old Bronx girl who was hospitalized with a fractured spine and numerous other injuries has been ruled a homicide.

Sherlin Camacho was pronounced dead Monday morning at Montefiore Medical Center.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office concluded Wednesday that the cause of Sherlin’s death was blunt force injury of the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Officers found the girl on Jan. 10 after responding to a 911 call of an infant having difficulty breathing inside an apartment at 2115 Honeywell Ave. in the West Farms section.

She had been found unconscious by her father, authorities said.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition until Monday. Police said she had a broken tibia, a spinal fracture, a bruised femur, a broken rib and retinal damage.

Both parents have been questioned by police. No one had been charged as of late Wednesday , and the police department’s Bronx Child Abuse Squad is investigating.

There is no Administration of Children’s Services history with the family. A 5-year-old boy has also been removed from the home.

